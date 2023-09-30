Pirate Chain Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and $53,776.71 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00100172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00028954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

