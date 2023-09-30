Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.14. 6,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

