Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFTA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.