Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.85 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

