Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.2 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.
About Prada
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.