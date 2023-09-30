Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.2 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.