Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00014959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $73.81 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016969 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,041.63 or 1.00018258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.00553407 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,447,758.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

