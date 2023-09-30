Prom (PROM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00014847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,007.97 or 1.00005340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.00553407 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,447,758.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

