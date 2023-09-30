Radio Caca Trading Up 3.2% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

