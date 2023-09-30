RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RGRX stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.