RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RGRX stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.