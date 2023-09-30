Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $41,684.55 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013787 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,030.74 or 1.00005113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00132773 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40,083.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

