Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 21,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,215,072 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,241 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,345. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
See Also
