SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 371,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 20.0 %

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.82% and a negative return on equity of 110.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

