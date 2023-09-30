Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Save Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SVFD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 1,287.99%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Save Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Save Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $2,819,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

