Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-$0.99 EPS.

NYSE ST opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,366,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 626,116 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

