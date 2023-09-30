Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,485,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 8,754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

