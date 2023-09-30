Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,485,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 8,754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHWGF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
