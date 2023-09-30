Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.03 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

