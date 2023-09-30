Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Expands By 25.0%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. Banyan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

