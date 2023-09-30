Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases By 26.9%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
