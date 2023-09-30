Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 39.8%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,813,400 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 3,010,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF remained flat at $1.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

