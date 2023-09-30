Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Declines By 27.0%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of CLBTW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 4,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.55.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.