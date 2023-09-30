Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Drops By 33.3%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRG. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

