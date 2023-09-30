Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 48.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

