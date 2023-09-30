Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 48.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on CHPXF
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.