Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Declines By 25.8%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.9 days.
Separately, HSBC started coverage on CK Asset in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.
