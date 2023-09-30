Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Declines By 25.8%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 459.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC started coverage on CK Asset in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CK Asset

CK Asset Stock Up 5.3 %

CK Asset Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.38. 9,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577. CK Asset has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

(Get Free Report)

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.