Short Interest in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expands By 59.8%

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 170,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,275. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

