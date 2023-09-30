Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 55.3%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 71,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

