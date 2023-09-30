Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declines By 16.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 15,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.