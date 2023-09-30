Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 13.5%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 919.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $32.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Icade has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Get Icade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth EUR 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of EUR 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.