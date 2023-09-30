Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Decreases By 13.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

