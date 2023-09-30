Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 13.2%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 19,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

