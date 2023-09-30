Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 13.2%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 19,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
