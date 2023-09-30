Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 39.6%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 1,465,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKIUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

PKIUF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,876. Parkland has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.