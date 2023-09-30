Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Drops By 18.1%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $211,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The company has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

