Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 39.2%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKUNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

