Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Declines By 41.9%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS REMYF traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.25. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $188.25.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.