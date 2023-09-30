Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 71.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

UNCY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 73,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,676. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.