Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Drops By 32.0%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.74. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $226.47.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 23.86%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.