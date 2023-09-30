Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 48.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BNDW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. 23,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $69.64.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
