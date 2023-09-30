Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Drops By 45.9%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $10.38 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

