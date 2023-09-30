Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Increases By 87.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Trading Down 0.7 %
SRTTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
ZOZO Company Profile
