Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Increases By 87.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 0.7 %

SRTTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.