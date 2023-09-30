Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.