SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.02 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $227.76 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,978.57 or 1.00039941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,041,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,745,221 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18511447 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $13,603,815.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

