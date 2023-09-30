Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

EDTK stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading on Friday. 51,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

