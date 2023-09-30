SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SOS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 147,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,224. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.