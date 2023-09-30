SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPW) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

SMAPW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 464,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.