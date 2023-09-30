Steelcase Inc. (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.38.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80,143.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

