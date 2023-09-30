Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

STZHF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 59,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911. Stelco has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

