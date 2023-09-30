Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLJF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

About Stella-Jones

Shares of STLJF remained flat at $47.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

