Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 1,629 call options.

SMTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 1,062,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,158. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

