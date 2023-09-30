Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $36.45 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036067 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

