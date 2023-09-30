Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumco Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SUOPY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. Sumco has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $806.64 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

