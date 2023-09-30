Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SSUMY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,046. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

